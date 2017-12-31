Charlottesville Police Searching for Missing Female

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 12/30/2017 at approximately 9:20 p.m., the Charlottesville Police Department received a report of a missing female. The reporting party advised that Molly Meghan Miller was last seen on 12/29/2017 at approximately 8:30 p.m. when she left her residence in the 900 block of King St.

Ms. Miller is described as a white female, 31 years of age, 5’8” tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

A photo of Ms. Miller is attached with this media release. Investigators are in the early stages of attempting to locate Ms. Miller and are asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to this investigation.

If you have any information or may have seen Ms. Miller we ask that you contact Det. Oberholzer at 434-970- 3985 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977- 4000.