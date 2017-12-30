Fitness Centers Anticipate Forthcoming Increases in Membership

Gyms tend to see an increase in membership around the new year

Gyms are preparing for that seasonal influx of people setting their New Year's resolutions to work out more and get in shape.

Most gyms see more people signing up in January to make these resolutions a reality.

However, not everyone sticks around for February.

Tread HAPPY, a boutique fitness studio in Charlottesville, saw an increase in clients at the start of 2017 and expects it to happen again in 2018.

Its coach's advice for keeping up with fitness goals is to take it one step at a time.

“It's not an all-or-nothing situation,” says Claire Mitchell, co-owner of tread HAPPY. “I think that's the biggest thing. I think people go into the new year thinking, 'I'm gonna make huge change' and they either go all at it or not at all. And it's actually the little things that ultimately add up to the big changes."

Tread HAPPY and many other gyms around Charlottesville, such as Orange Theory, ACAC, and Elements, are offering New Year’s specials to encourage more people to start off 2018 on a healthy note.