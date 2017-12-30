Fitness Centers Anticipate Forthcoming Increases in Membership

Fitness Centers Anticipate Forthcoming Increases in MembershipPosted: Updated:
Gyms tend to see an increase in membership around the new year
Many gyms in the area offer deals
Fitness Centers Anticipate Forthcoming Increases in MembershipMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story