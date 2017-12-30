Final Day to Add Donations to Tax Receipts Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31, is the final day to make donations county toward your 2017 taxes.

On Saturday, Goodwill at Mill Creek in Albemarle County had customers shuffling in and out to drop off clothing and other items.

This time of year, the store sees an increase in drop-offs.

As 2017 comes to an end, people are looking to get rid of old things in their closet, and deduct those items from their tax receipts for 2017.

“We get all kinds of customers this time of year,” says Lisa Sexton, the district manager for Piedmont Area Goodwill stores. “Again, we get the people cleaning out their house, from they got new Christmas presents and making room for getting rid of old stuff, and bringing in new stuff. We also again have the people who are coming in to make their last minute donations for their tax receipts."

Goodwill will be open Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

Come Monday, all donations will be deductible for 2018.