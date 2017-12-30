Staunton Man Dedicated to Continuing Weight-Loss Journey in New Year

His goal is to get to 175 pounds in 2018

A Staunton man is getting a head start on his New Year's resolution.

Richard Brownley has lost 200 pounds in a year and a half, and he's determined to get the number on the scale down even more in 2018.

Brownley weighed over 400 pounds in June of 2016.

His weight-loss journey began after a trip to Florida showed he needed to change his eating habits.

Brownley was in Orlando with family when a fun mini golf trip turned into an extremely difficult task.

He says he hated not being able to do fun things with his family without being exhausted and in pain.

That's when he and his wife decided to download an app to count calories.

When the couple realized how much unhealthy foods they were consuming, they changed their diet, joined a gym, and bought a scale.

Brownley says most scales don't go past 400 pounds, so he actually didn't even know how much he weighed at the start.

“When you step on a scale that's meant to weight humans and you weigh more than that sale can handle, it's a real gut check,” says Brownley.

Brownley is now at 210 pounds. He says his mentality has improved tremendously since he's lost weight and started exercising.

All of this was accomplished by setting small goals.

Brownley's end goal is to get down to 175 pounds, and he's hoping he'll achieve that in 2018.