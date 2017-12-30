Quantcast

Montpelier to Close Temporarily for Restoration

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

You only have two more days to visit James Madison's Montpelier before the presidential home closes for its annual January restoration.

The property will close on Tuesday, January 2, for 10 days as part of its routine maintenance to ensure everything is in top condition for the upcoming year.

During the closure, staff will address things like painting, repairs, and installations.

Montpelier is scheduled to reopen January 13.