Family-Friendly Events to be Held in Charlottesville for New Year's Eve

First Night Virginia has been going on for 36 years

Organizers of First Night Virginia are gearing up for an eventful New Year's Eve in Charlottesville.

The annual celebration has been ringing in the new year for the past 36 years with the hope of creating a family-friendly atmosphere downtown.

A First Night wristband will allow you to enjoy more than 8 hours of performances geared to all ages.

“What makes First Night Virginia so special, one is the history, but two is just the culture of Charlottesville,” says Drake Van de Castle, president of First Night Virginia. “And being able to park once and go to all of the places, it just makes it really easy for anyone of all ages to be able to come down and enjoy a variety of events to help bring in the New Year.”

Events start around 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, and continue through midnight.

First Night Virginia is the second-oldest First Night celebration in the country.