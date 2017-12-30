Ty Jerome Scores Career-High 31 Points; Cavaliers Edge BC 59-58 in ACC Opener

Isaiah Wilkins had 4 blocks and a career-high 14 rebounds against the Eagles

Tony Bennett earned his 200th win at Virginia with the victory against BC

Ty Jerome scored a career-high 31 points, and the #9 UVa men's basketball team survived Boston College 59-58 in its ACC opener on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Down by one with 3.1 seconds remaining, the Eagles had two chances to win at the end of the game.

BC was inbounding under its offensive basket, and on the first attempt, the pass went too long, and UVa senior Isaiah Wilkins corralled the loose ball and threw down a one-handed dunk to the thrill of the 14,538 fans in attendance.

However, the game clock was started early, and the error essentially gave Boston College a "Do-Over."

"The explanation given to me was an incidental start of the clock by an official," says head coach Tony Bennett. "I think they started it before (Isaiah Wilkins) tapped it. So the clock started before anybody touched the ball, so they have to go back to the original point of entry."

Wilkins says, "That's what we were talking about in the huddle, so it wasn't a huge surprise. Coach Bennett told us that's what was going to happen, so we played defense, and we played defense again. It is what it is."

With 3.1 seconds put back on the clock, Virginia (12-1, 1-0 ACC) was able to successfully defend the Eagles' second attempt, as center Jack Salt drew an offensive foul to give the ball back to the Cavaliers.

UVa never led by more than eight points against the Eagles (10-4, 1-1 ACC), as junior Jerome Robinson poured in 29 points for BC.

Wahoos' point guard Ty Jerome made 11-of-17 shots from the field for the 'Hoos, including 6-of-9 three-point attempts.

Jerome says, "Of course you always feel hot, but it's something that I'm trying to stay aggressive, whether my shots not falling or falling."

Wilkins had eight points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Virginia.

The senior moved passed Steve Castellan (108) and Assane Sene (108) for sixth in school history with 110 blocks in his career.

Jerome is UVa’s first 30-point scorer since Joe Harris recorded 36 points in a 73-68 win over Duke in 2012-13.

"We'll enjoy it tonight, but I don't have time to sit here and enjoy it," says the sophomore. "We have another great test on Wednesday."

Virginia will play at Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 9 PM.