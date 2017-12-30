Downtown Businesses Prepare for New Year's Festivities

Businesses are ensuring employees are prepared for the night

Restaurants and bars in Charlottesville are preparing for big crowds of partiers looking to kick-off 2018 with a night of celebrations.

Americans are expected to drink more than 300 million glasses of champagne or sparkling wine on New Year’s Eve, and Charlottesville bars hope to fill a lot of those orders.

“We're looking forward to a good weekend, both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” says Clay Hysell, the manager of Draft Taproom.

As people around the globe prepare to say goodbye to 2017 and welcome in 2018, bars in downtown Charlottesville are gearing up for the busy night of celebrations.

“We’re hoping for a good night,” says Hysell. “Last year, New Year’s Eve was one of our better days of the year so we’re hoping for a lot of people to come by to enjoy the Downtown Mall in general.”

Draft Taproom and The Fitzroy are both expecting large crowds and high sales numbers.

“I think it’s gonna be a great time, you know, we’ve got a big bar here and a great staff and we’ve got room for a lot of people, so I think it’ll just be a great celebratory environment,” says Rich Ridge, co-owner of The Fitzroy.

But before all the bottle popping and celebrating begins, the bars are putting in some extra work to ensure they’re ready for the big night.

“Cutting a lot of lemons and limes, icing down a lot of champagne, just stocking up more of everything and getting the staff on the same page,” says Ridge.

Ridge says he expects his bar to begin filling up around 10 p.m., and that it will likely be much busier than a normal Sunday night.