Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspected Robber

The robber held up customers and the clerk at gunpoint

Waynesboro police are searching for a robber who held up customers and clerks at gunpoint inside a convenience store.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, at the Speedway store on East Main Street.

Police say the robber - who's seen on surveillance video with his face partially covered - held two employees and two customers at gunpoint while demanding the clerks put cigarettes and cash from the registers into his backpack.

Once the bag was full, he ran off toward North Commerce Avenue.

If you recognize him or know anything about this, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.