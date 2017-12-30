Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad Looking for Donations

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is asking for the community's help in a year-end fundraising effort.

The nonprofit says the majority of its funding comes from donations and that each year it aims to raise more than $200,000 to put toward capital and operating expenses.

The squad says the money raised will go toward supporting all of its work in the community.

“This money will support our volunteers being prepared to answer emergency calls 24/7, protective equipment for our volunteers, disaster supplies, medical equipment, ambulances - all the things we need to keep serving the community 24/7,” says Alex Belgard, chief of CARS.

Belgard says if you make a donation by the end of the day on Sunday, December 31, you can count it as a tax write-off for 2017.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad Press Release:

Charlottesville,? ?Virginia? - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (CARS) is asking the residents of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia to help the squad achieve its 2017 end of year fundraising goal. CARS is a 501c3 nonprofit and would like to remind the community that all donations submitted online or postmarked by 12/31 are tax deductible for 2017.

“Your tax-deductible gift today will ensure our volunteer emergency rescue workers have the tools and training they need to keep saving lives in our community,” said Virginia Leavell, CARS president. The events of the past year presented some of the biggest challenges in CARS’ history, but highly-trained CARS volunteers remain ready to aid our neighbors and everyone here in this community, 24/7. “To maintain the high level of preparedness our community expects, we need your support,” said Alex Belgard, CARS chief. “Your donations will fund critical needs, such as protective equipment for our members, medical supplies, mass casualty preparedness, and training to remain prepared for all hazards.”

Donations can be made online at https://carsrescue.org/fund-drive/.