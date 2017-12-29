Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Daily Progress Holiday Classic Championship Game
Albemarle 88, St. Anne's Belfield 87 Maxx Jarmon game-winning layup at the buzzer.
Daily Progress Holiday Classic 3rd Place Game
Western Albemarle 63, Charlottesville 53
Monticello 52, William Monroe 41
Fluvanna County 48, Bruton 46
Conway (SC) 59, Miller 54
Louisa County 63, Eastern View 55
R.E. Lee 82, Buffalo Gap 40 Jarvis Vaughn: 20 points
Stuarts Draft 79, Riverheads 69
Wilson Memorial 59, Fort Defiance 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Daily Progress Holiday Classic Championship Game
William Monroe 59, Albemarle 23 Sam Brunelle: 35 points, 19 points, 3 steals, Tournament MVP
Daily Progress Holiday Classic 3rd Place Game
Charlottesville 53, Western Albemarle 46
Fluvanna County 53, Bruton 26
Monticello 62, Buckingham County 19
Madison County 54, Goochland 47
Grassfield 42, STAB 37