Charlottesville Football Club Hosting Tryouts

A semi-professional soccer league is coming to Charlottesville in 2018.

Members of the Charlottesville Football Club hosted open tryouts Friday, December 29, for their new first-of-its-kind team.

The league is for community pros looking to enhance their skills and play against one another.

The club’s director of operations, Johnny Forbes, says this is a cheaper alternative to other leagues in the area.

"It’s just a good feeling for everybody here," says Forbes. "We're not just going to be soccer players, we're going to be involved with the community."

The group is also looking to incorporate a league for kids.

The Charlottesville Football Club will be hosting more open tryouts Saturday, December 30, morning at Carr's Hill Field.