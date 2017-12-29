Bobcat Hit by Car Making Recovery at Wildlife Center

The bobcat at the Wildlife Center of Virginia

A bobcat in central Virginia had the ride of her life in November, and she's still recovering at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

On Thanksgiving Day, a woman was driving in Gloucester County, Virginia, when she hit the bobcat with her car.

She drove all the way to Richmond before realizing the feline was lodged inside the grill of her car.

At first, veterinarians said she had no broken bones - just head trauma and a back wound.

But, a week later, after her swelling went down, they discovered that she had a fracture in her jaw.

The bobcat is still recovering, and she can only eat blended food.

"These are animals that can pose a risk for humans so the management is a little bit difficult," says Dr. Ernesto Dominguez, the hospital's director. "And, we also - we don't want to have a lot of interaction with them so they don't get used to humans and they keep wild."

The bobcat has to remain at the center until she is able to hunt again, and after all the medications she's been taking are out of her system.

If you interested in following the bobcat's story, the center reports her updates here.