Fire Crews Respond to Overnight Fire at Red Roof Inn

Fire investigators in Augusta County are trying to determine what sparked a fire at the Red Roof Inn early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called around 1 a.m. on Friday, December 29, to the motel just off Route 250 with reports of noticeable flames from the building.

At one point, the fire was so intense that several parked cars caught on fire and parts of the roof collapsed.

Of the motel's 82 rooms, about 70 were occupied at the time of the fire. There are no reports of injuries to people staying at the inn, although one firefighter reports cuts to his hand.

No monetary value has yet been placed to the cost of damages from the fire, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to crews, around 75 percent of the structure sustained smoke, fire, and heat damage.

Motel workers say people can contact Red Roof Inn’s corporate office to request a refund for their stay.