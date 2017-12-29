Sen. Kaine's Son Placed on Probation in Minnesota Trump Protest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine's youngest son has been placed on probation and ordered to pay $236 in fines and fees in connection with his arrest following a rally for President Donald Trump in Minnesota.

Linwood "Woody" Kaine, of Minneapolis, was among eight people arrested in the St. Paul rally in March. He pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing the legal process and received a 90-day sentence, with 86 days suspended. He served four days in jail.

Two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed December 11.

A criminal complaint said Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the rally and entered the Capitol. One person threw a smoke bomb. The complaint said Kaine was among those who ran away and resisted arrest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.