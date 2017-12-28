Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Office of Emergency Offering Free Training

Release from CERT:

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Office of Emergency Management is offering FREE Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning January 25th.

The Level 1 orientation for the CERT program will be held on four evenings: Thursday, January 25th in the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road; Monday, February 5th at the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street; Tuesday, February 27th in the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road; and on Wednesday, March 7th at the Crozet Library.

All classes will be held 6-9pm (except the Crozet location will be held 5:45pm to 8:45pm). The Level 1 training orients citizens on regional hazards, personal preparedness, and elements of fire safety and medical operations. Participants must complete one Level 1 course to attend the Level 2 sessions.

CERT is a national program designed to prepare citizens to respond to immediate needs following a major disaster. In the event of an emergency, first responders who provide fire and medical services may not be able to meet the demand for these services. Factors such as number of victims, communications failures, and road blockages can prevent people from having access to the emergency services they have come to expect at a moment’s notice through 9-1-1. People may have to rely on each other for help in order to meet their immediate life-saving and life sustaining needs.

Citizens can register for a CERT Level 1 course by emailing certcville@gmail.com or calling 434-970-1798. For more information, visit www.charlottesvilleCERT.org. Follow Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle CERT on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CERTCville) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/CERTcville).