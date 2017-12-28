Charlottesville Treasury Operating Hours Released

The Charlottesville Treasurer's Office says it has seen an influx of people trying to pay their taxes early.

But, the city is not offering extended hours before the New Year. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When you call the Finance Department, a message warns people to check with a tax accountant, and notes the actual tax levy for 2018 still has to be approved by county supervisors.