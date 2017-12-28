Staunton Treatment Center to Help Those Struggling with Addiction

Thirty people in Staunton were rushed to the hospital for opioid-related overdoses during the summer months. As a result, a new treatment facility for people with long-standing addiction problems will be opening in the area.

The Staunton Treatment Center is set to open its doors next week for those struggling with addiction. Healthcare staff said they're seeing an overwhelming dependence on prescription drugs in the community.

"What we're hoping to do here is save lives," said Karren Simonsen, nurse at Staunton Treatment Center. "We are losing our community members to the opioid epidemic."

Staunton is finding more and more people addicted to prescription pills prescribed by their doctor.

"Because it's sometimes easier to prescribe opiates than it is to, say, have surgery," said Matt Hahn, program director.

"Pain pills and heroin are rampant, especially in our community, and we are under-served in this area," Simonsen said.

Between 2015 and 2016, there were 63 deaths in central Virginia due to overdoses. In Staunton alone, 30 people took a trip to the hospital for opioid overdoses during the summer.

Counselors and other advocates for opioid treatment decided to create a facility to better serve the people of Staunton. The center will use medications and comprehensive counseling to help treat opioid addiction.

"We do counseling, we do groups. The nurses will access daily their level of medication to see if it is effective for their opioid addiction," said Hahn.

They are looking to treat people who have been struggling with addiction for at least one year, and help them get back on their feet.

The facility will officially open January 3, 2018. Insurance will not be accepted for the first 3 months.