Virginia Loses to Navy in Military Bowl 49-7

Virginia's Joe Reed returned the game's opening kickoff 98-yards for a touchdown but Navy answered scoring 49 unanswered points.

Navy beat Virginia 49-7 in the Military Bowl in Annapolis on Thursday in Virginia's first bowl game in six years.

UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "I believe players play as they are prepared and so clearly I didn't have our team prepared to their true potential, offensively, defensively or special teams so Navy certainly gets credit for that. We've shown a lot more potential and ability that we did today, but again, very good opponent."

Navy dominated the game outgaining Virginia in total yards 452-175. Virginia finishes the season with a record of 6-7, losing six of its last seven games and putting a damper on an otherwise successful season.

"I don't think it takes thee edge off but I think it takes some off because it's never fun to not play well and lose the game but its also reflective of exactly where we are," says Mendenhall.

Virginia committed three turnovers to Navy's none and Cavs quarterback Kurt Benkert played poorly completing just 16-of-36 passes for 145 yards and an interception.

Benkert says, "It was windy, it was cold, took a bit to get started, just not to get into any rhythm it just took a lot and we never really found our stride as the game went on."

UVa linebacker Chris Peace says, "pretty sad because you have guys like Micah and Quin, Andrew, Kurt putting in all that work and we couldn't really help them finish out the way we wanted to."

UVa senior linebacker Quin Blanding says, "no one said we were going to make it to a bowl game this year, no one had us winning more than two games this year, so it's funny to me and I laugh at all the people that doubted us and that's the bottom line, we made history today."

Virginia only had 30 yards rushing in the loss.

