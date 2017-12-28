Harrisonburg Announces Street Closures for New Year's Eve Events

City of Harrisonburg Press Release:

The city of Harrisonburg, in partnership with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, will coordinate street closures in downtown for the First Night events on New Year’s Eve.

Starting Sunday, December 31 at 3:30 p.m., Main Street, from Franklin to Elizabeth streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic. Court Square will also be closed.

The public parking lot along Newman Avenue and the public parking lot on Main Street, near the intersection of Main Street and Newman Avenue, will also be closed. Both parking decks in downtown will be open and accessible for the public.

It is anticipated that all of the streets and parking lots will reopen around 1:00 a.m. on January 1, 2018.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and drive slow in the area of downtown due to the increase in pedestrian traffic for the event.

For more information about First Night, visit http://firstnightharrisonburg.com.