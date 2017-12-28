More People Volunteered for Charlottesville Area United Way in 2017

The United Way - Thomas Jefferson Area says 2017 was one its busiest years.

The organization said this year brought in the most volunteers it had ever seen.

More than 2,000 people across Charlottesville came together to volunteer and do good deeds during the Day of Caring.

The United Way said when bad things happen in the city, it is the organization's duty to try and bring positivity to the people who live in Charlottesville.

"When things happened in this community in August, people came to the United Way and wanted us to make a statement, and we really felt like that wasn't good enough. We needed deeds, not words. We needed to find ways to do more of what we do every day," said Caroline Emerson with the United Way.

The United Way - Thomas Jefferson Area will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2018, and it hopes to hold additional volunteering chances to help low-income families living in Charlottesville.