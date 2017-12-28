Joe Platania Sworn In as Charlottesville's New Commonwealth's Attorney

Charlottesville has new commonwealth's attorney.

Joe Platania took the oath of office during a ceremony at Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, December 28.

Platania won the election for the position back in November, and will officially start on January 1. He joined the Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in 2003, and had recently been serving as the chief deputy.

Platania has also been a cross-designated special assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia since 2008.

During Thursday’s ceremony, Platania said he is ready to work with the people of Charlottesville and hopes he can help the community heal following this summer's events.

"It's both solemn and joyous and celebratory, but there's a lot of work that we have ahead of us as an office and as a community. So I'm mindful of that," he said.

The assistant commonwealth's attorneys were also sworn in at Thursday’s ceremony.