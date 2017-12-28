UVA Football Fans Flock to Annapolis for Chilly Military Bowl

The temperature is expected to be in the twenties for today's Military Bowl in Annapolis between Virginia and Navy.



Virginia sold out its allotment of tickets for the game. The game should be close to a sellout at the 34,00-seat Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

It's a 1:30pm kickoff televised by ESPN.

Virginia will be aiming for its first bowl game win since 2005. It's UVa's first bowl game appearance in six years.