CAT Announces New Year's Eve's Transit Service

12/28/2017 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Charlottesville, Virginia... 12/27/2017... Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will operate on a standard Sunday Service Schedule, Sunday, December 31. Only the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 9, and Route 12 will operate.

The Free Trolley will end service at 5:47 p.m.

Route 2 will end service at 5:42 p.m.

Route 9 will end service at 5:40 p.m.

Route 12 will end service at 5:45 p.m.

In addition, the Free Trolley will not serve the 2nd Street Mall Crossing from 2:30 p.m. until the end of service. Instead, the route will use Ridge McIntire Road to reach Market Street.