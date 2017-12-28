Update: Court Continues Hearings to Jan. for 3 Charged During KKK Rally

Trooper with the Virginia State Police watches over a rally by supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK at Charlottesville's Justice Park (FILE IMAGE)

Law enforcement officers escorting supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK for a rally at Charlottesville's Justice Park (FILE IMAGE)

Three people charged in connection with a summertime KKK rally in a Charlottesville park will now have their preliminary hearings next year.

Charlottesville General District Court was scheduled to take up the cases for 27-year-old Jordan Lee Romeo, 20-year-old Diego Trujillo, and 18-year-old Naomi Michelle Bendersky around 1 p.m. Thursday, December 28. However, attorneys requested the court take up the hearings at a later date.

Judge Robert Downer rescheduled all three cases to be taken up on January 11, 2018.

Romeo is charged with assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor assault. Trujillo and Bendersky both face one felony count of wearing masks in certain places.

All three of the defendants' charges stem from a rally by roughly 50 members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan at Justice Park on July 8. The event drew over 1,000 people to the park, including many protesters and law enforcement officers.

The KKK group had secured a permit to hold a rally in the park, which has a statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson, for one hour. Law enforcement officers detained and charged several protesters when they appeared to try to prevent the KKK supporters from entering the park.

A total of 22 were arrested that day, mostly on misdemeanor charges.