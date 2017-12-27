Harrisonburg Releases Holiday Schedule for City Services

Release from City of Harrisonburg:

City offices will be closed on Monday, January 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday. Refuse and recycling that is normally collected on Monday, January 1 will be collected on Tuesday, January 2.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/notify-Harrisonburg and provide your name and email address to sign up for notices. This service is free and users may unsubscribe at any time. For more information on trash collection, please visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/trash or call the Public Works Department at 540-434-5928.

Residents are also reminded of the annual collection of live Christmas trees. From January 2 through January 5, residents are asked to place their live, undecorated trees at the curb for crews with the Public Works Department to collect. Please don’t forget to remove all lights and ornaments from the tree too!

After January 5, the live trees may be placed by the curb for their regularly scheduled bulk and yard debris collection. Artificial trees will not be collected as part of the annual curbside tree collection. Public Transportation

There will be no transit service on Monday, January 1.

For more information on the city holiday schedule, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/city-holidays.

