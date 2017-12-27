Quantcast

21st Annual Holiday Hoops Classic Scores & Highlights - First Round

Posted: Updated:
William Monroe junior Samantha Brunelle William Monroe junior Samantha Brunelle
Charlottesville senior Sam Neale Charlottesville senior Sam Neale
WAHS sophomore Garrett Payne goes up for a dunk WAHS sophomore Garrett Payne goes up for a dunk
Albemarle's Quinn Graves talks with head coach Rachel Proudfoot Albemarle's Quinn Graves talks with head coach Rachel Proudfoot

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville HS

Western Albemarle 61, Massaponax 37
William Monroe 49, Brooke Point 41
Charlottesville 50, North Stafford 31
Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 38

BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle HS

Charlottesville 62, Kettle Run 55
Albemarle 75, Massaponax 65
Western Albemarle 57, North Stafford 47
St. Anne's-Belfield 76, West Potomac 69