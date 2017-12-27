21st Annual Holiday Hoops Classic Scores & Highlights - First RoundPosted: Updated:
William Monroe junior Samantha Brunelle
Charlottesville senior Sam Neale
WAHS sophomore Garrett Payne goes up for a dunk
Albemarle's Quinn Graves talks with head coach Rachel Proudfoot
21st Annual Holiday Hoops Classic Scores & Highlights - First Round
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009.
