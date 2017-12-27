Southside Library Committee Preparing Proposal for New Library

The Southside Library Committee is preparing to present a proposal to the Board of Supervisors for a new library on the south side of Albemarle County.

The committee was founded two years ago. Members say building a new library has been talked about by the board for a while, but it hasn't been funded.

The committee says it's willing to raise funds to cover part of the expected $8 million cost to build the new library because it's desperately needed in the newest growth area of the county.

"We need some other services. I love the central library but it’s getting harder to park over here. So, this would draw people, perhaps, from other areas of the city as well because that's a good area to get to, it’s convenient,” said Lawrence Jacksina of the Southside Library Committee.

The committee has looked into two possible locations for the library, one on county-owned property off Mill Creek Drive and the other on the Piedmont Virginia Community College campus.

The committee hopes to present the board with an official proposal sometime in early 2018.