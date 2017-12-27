Charlottesville Offices to be Closed New Year's Day

12/27/2017 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2018 for New Year's Day.

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will operate Sunday level service on Monday, service will return to normal on Tuesday.

Curbside trash and recycling will not be collected Monday, January 1. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Friday collection will take place Saturday.

City offices will reopen Tuesday, January 2.