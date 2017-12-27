Paramount Theater Offering 2 Free Live UVA Broadcasts

The Wahoos are headed to the Military Bowl presented by Northrup Grumman on December 28 , and The Paramount will open its doors for a FREE live broadcast of the game on the Big Screen!

UVA (6-6) will face Navy (6-5) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland at 1:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the broadcast.