Paramount Theater Offering 2 Free Live UVA Broadcasts

Paramount Theater Offering 2 Free Live UVA BroadcastsPosted: Updated:
CHEER ON THE HOOS WITH TWO FREE LIVE BROADCASTS ON THE BIG SCREEN!
Thank you to the 2017-18 Community Season Sponsor:
NCAA MILITARY BOWL:
UVA VS. NAVY
THIS THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28
1:30PM
FREE!
The Wahoos are headed to the Military Bowl presented by Northrup Grumman on December 28, and The Paramount will open its doors for a FREE live broadcast of the game on the Big Screen!
UVA (6-6) will face Navy (6-5) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland at 1:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the broadcast.
ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL:
UVA VS. FSU
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
7:00PM
FREE!
The Paramount will open its doors for a FREE live broadcast on the Big Screen as the Wahoos travel to Tallahassee on February 7 at 7 p.m.!
Cheer on the UVA Men's Basketball team and coach Tony Bennett as they take on the Seminoles, led by head coach Leonard Hamilton.
This live broadcast is free and concessions will be available throughout the game. Pre-registration is encouraged.