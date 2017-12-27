Pavin Smith Pays Off Parents' Home as Christmas Gift

Former UVa baseball star Pavin Smith earned a signing bonus of a little over five-million dollars after being selected by the Diamondbacks with the seventh-overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft last spring, and he used part of his bonus to surprise his parents by paying off the mortgage on their home.

On Christmas morning, Smith gave his parents a letter, which read in part, "Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours."

The former Wahoo first baseman posted the video of his parents reading the letter on his twitter page, and he is wearing a UVa t-shirt in the video.

Smith completed his first professional season with the Class-A Hillsboro Hops this summer.