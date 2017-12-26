Quantcast

Kwanzaa Celebration Draws Crowd to Jefferson School

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Tuesday, December 26, marks the beginning of a celebration of African heritage and it’s drawing quite a crowd in Charlottesville.

On Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 people watched the fourth-annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

Those in the audience got a lesson on the week-long celebration that involves seven principles, one for each night.

"The point for our community is to really reflect - certainly - come together, and then understand how we move forward,” says Andrea Douglas, executive director of the African-American Heritage Center. And I can't think of a more necessary thing to do after we spent quite an interesting and tumultuous year."

Douglas says the celebration is meant to bring the community together.

Kwanzaa started in 1966.

