Albemarle Fire Crews Respond to Morning House Fire

Homeowners in Albemarle County had an early morning wake-up call after their deck caught on fire.

Albemarle County fire crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, to the 1100 block of Bishop Lane.

Firefighters say due to the wind, a can of discarded ashes led to a wood pile catching on fire.

The homeowners were able to use a fire extinguisher and water hose to control the fire until the fire crews arrived.

A newly purchased grill was destroyed along with part of the family’s deck.