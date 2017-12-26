Quantcast

Albemarle Fire Crews Respond to Morning House Fire

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
House fire on December 26 House fire on December 26
Albemarle fire crews responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Albemarle fire crews responded to the call around 6:30 a.m.
A newly purchased grill was destroyed during the fire A newly purchased grill was destroyed during the fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Homeowners in Albemarle County had an early morning wake-up call after their deck caught on fire.

Albemarle County fire crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26, to the 1100 block of Bishop Lane.

Firefighters say due to the wind, a can of discarded ashes led to a wood pile catching on fire.

The homeowners were able to use a fire extinguisher and water hose to control the fire until the fire crews arrived.

A newly purchased grill was destroyed along with part of the family’s deck.