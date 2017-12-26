Toy Lift Succeeds in Delivering Gifts to Children in Need

Toy Lift Succeeds in Delivering Gifts to Children in NeedPosted: Updated:
More kids than ever wanted a bike for Christmas
Walmart and Blue Ridge Cyclery helped the organization
Toy Lift raised $6,000 this year
Toy Lift Succeeds in Delivering Gifts to Children in NeedMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story