Toy Lift Succeeds in Delivering Gifts to Children in Need

Toy Lift is wrapping up its busiest, and now most successful, year yet after helping over 3,000 kids see their Christmas wishes come true.

An ordering mishap sent Toy Lift into crisis mode in November when the organization was short on bikes.

In 2017, more children listed bicycles as their number one item on their Christmas wish list than ever before.

Walmart and Blue Ridge Cyclery helped the organization collect over 600 bikes to give out to families in need for the holidays.

"We had a couple problems with the bike orders this year, but Walmart - who has been a fantastic sponsor with us for years - stepped forward and was able to take care of all the bicycles we needed,” says Tom Powell of Toy Lift. “In fact, it's got us more than we needed so we had a few we had to return to them. But they were absolutely a godsend, an absolute blessing."

Toy Lift was also able to raise $6,000 this year for low-income families.

The organization is now starting to collect toys for the 2018 holiday season.