Orange County, Town of Orange File Lawsuit Against Rescue Squad

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Orange County and the town of Orange have both filed a lawsuit against the Orange County Rescue Squad.

Both localities filed a joint lawsuit in Orange County Circuit Court seeking assets held by the rescue squad.

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on March 28 to end the Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Supervisors said the agency was no longer fit to provide emergency services and had not responded to calls for about a year.