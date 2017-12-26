2 Architects Win Award for Emancipation Park Study

Two architects and graduates of the University of Virginia have won a national award for their work studying Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.

Liz Sargent and Jen Trompetter collected the first prize in the 2017 Historic American Landscape Survey Challenge.

This year, the competition focused on documenting city and town parks.

Sargent and Trompetter's work on Emancipation Park documented it at a time it gained national attention during a series of white supremacist rallies this past summer in Charlottesville.