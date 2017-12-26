2 Architects Win Award for Emancipation Park StudyPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
2 Architects Win Award for Emancipation Park Study
Two architects and graduates of the University of Virginia have won a national award for their work studying Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.
-
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.
-
Charlottesville Dedicates Street to Heather Heyer
A Downtown Mall crossing is now officially named in honor of Heather Danielle Heyer, the woman who died after a car crashed into a crowd of protesters in August.
-
City Attorney Leaving Charlottesville for New Position in Manassas
Craig Brown will be leaving his position as City Attorney at the end of January 2018. He will begin his new role as the City Attorney for Manassas on February 20.
-
Charlottesville Installs Signs for Heather Heyer Way
New signs along 4th Street NE in Charlottesville honor the life of Heather Danielle Heyer. An official dedication of Heather Heyer Way is scheduled to take place December 20.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
-
Organization Aims to Bring Opposing Sides Together in Charlottesville
A group called Gov360 is offering up its service to bring those on both sides of the Confederate statue issue to the table.
-
Prosecution Files Motion to Downgrade Charge Against DeAndre Harris
The man who faces a felony charge following a violent scuffle in the Market Street Parking Garage may now be going up against a smaller penalty.
-