2 Wounded Virginia Deputies in Stable Condition

STERLING, Va. (AP) - Two sheriff's deputies shot and wounded on Christmas Eve are reported in stable condition.

The Washington Post reports that the two deputies are expected to be released shortly from a hospital.

One of the law enforcers was shot in the leg. The other was shot in an arm and in both legs.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Douglas Johnson Jr. was arrested Sunday night after a domestic incident in Sterling.

A spokesman for the office says deputies tried to arrest Johnson after he was in a fight with a relative.

Authorities say one deputy used a stun device as the second tried to restrain Johnson. Police allege Johnson grabbed his own gun and shot the deputies.

Johnson is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

