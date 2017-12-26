Charlottesville Shoppers Discuss Post-Christmas Gift Returns, Sales

Every year, there are always those few Christmas gifts that you either don't like or that don't fit.

Some shoppers at Barracks Road Shopping Center are getting an early start on making gift returns.

People say they got up early on Tuesday, December 26, to beat the crowds, but the parking lot at Barracks Road was already packed at 10 a.m.

While some shoppers say they are making returns, others say they're more focused on the post-holiday sales.

Across the country, Americans are expected to return $90 billion worth of gifts over this holiday season.

December 26-27 are the busiest days of the year for returns, and industry professionals are recommending shoppers look into exchanging gifts by mail to avoid the long lines and because over a third of all retailers offer free shipping on returns.

But while some shoppers are making exchanges, others are calling the day after Christmas the new Black Friday.

"I start buying Christmas presents for next year, so, and just take advantage of the sales, and I'll just hold on to them if I think that they're worthy of getting for next year,” say Caroline and David Parr, who were out shopping on Tuesday.

Some shoppers also say they prefer receiving gift cards for Christmas so that they can get more bang for their buck the day after the holiday.

Shopping centers around Charlottesville are expected hit peak traffic on Tuesday afternoon.