Goodwill: There is Still Time to Get a Last Minute Tax Deduction for 2017

12/26/2017 Release from Goodwill:

Roanoke, VA – As 2017 comes to a close there is still time to get a last minute tax deduction for Tax Year 2017. Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is reminding everyone, that as you make room for the new, consider donating toys, clothes, household items, books, furniture, and electronics that you no longer need to the organization. Vehicle donations are also accepted, as well as monetary donations.

Donations are accepted at Goodwill stores throughout New River, Roanoke, and Shenandoah Valleys, as well as the Attended Donation Centers conveniently located throughout the communities. For a complete list of donation locations or to make a monetary donations visit http://www.goodwillvalleys.com/donate/.

When someone donates to Goodwill by December 31st, they not only receive a donation receipt that may be used when filing their 2017 tax return, but they also help fund job training and employment programs right here in our communities in Virginia. These programs help youth, adults, and seniors with disabilities or disadvantages, as well as individuals who need to advance their skills to find a job or gain greater independence.

“When you donate to Goodwill you help people who need a hand up, not a hand out to better their lives,” states Bruce Phipps, president & CEO. “Your financial gift or gift of items you no longer need will provide hope to individuals that Goodwill serves through our training and employment programs. Hope for a brighter future, greater independence for themselves and their families, and hope for a stronger communities throughout our area.”

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, a United Way partner organization headquartered in Roanoke, serves 31 counties and 13 cities in the New River, Roanoke, and Shenandoah Valleys. Its mission is to help people and families in our community achieve a better life through work and independence.

In 2017, Goodwill will assist more than 44,000 individuals, help 3,700 people find jobs in our community, and provide training resulting in more than 1,300 credentials to be earned by individuals participating in Goodwill programs.