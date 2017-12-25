Harrisonburg Police Take Wanted Sex Offender into Custody

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has arrested an individual in connection with their previous request for assistance.

Marvin Roy King, 50, of Harrisonburg was taken into custody on Monday, December 25 for outstanding warrants related to sex offenses.

HPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation and subsequent capture of this individual.

