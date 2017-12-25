UVA Football Partners with USO During Holiday Season

The Virginia football team took the holiday season to partner with the USO, filling care packages for those serving our country this holiday season.

The ‘Hoos also wrote hundreds of handwritten notes to thank the troops for their service. It’s an event that has special meaning to players with a family military connection, like wide receiver Andre Levrone, whose grandfather, father, and brother have all served in the military.

Levrone says, “There were Christmases before where my brother wasn’t around, so I know how much a care package can mean to them. The little sentimental things you might put in there , a nice note with some words of kindness, just thanking them for their service. It goes a long way. Things like that warm their hearts, and give them motivation to keep going.”

Virginia and Navy meet in the Military Bowl on Thursday December 28th in Annapolis, MD for a 1:30 p.m. kick off.