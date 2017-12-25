Nurses Working on Christmas Begin Festive Tradition

A group of nurses at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital is starting a new Christmas tradition to make working the holiday a little more cheerful.

On Christmas Day, nurses in the pediatric unit wore festive pajamas and hosted a potluck dinner.

They say that while they may not be able to celebrate Christmas with their families, they are happy to still get to spend time with patients and co-workers they love.

“It just lifts everybody’s spirits, you know, nobody likes to be away from home on the holidays, but these people are our family that we kinda choose so it makes it a little bit better,” says Alexandra LaRosa, a pediatric nurse.

The nurses say they plan to continue this tradition next year.