Crozet Residents Start Off Christmas Day with Annual Run

Crozet Residents Start Off Christmas Day with Annual RunPosted: Updated:
Jingle Jog 5K in Crozet
Families came out for the annual Jingle Jog
5K Jingle Jog on Christmas Day
Crozet Residents Start Off Christmas Day with Annual RunMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story