Crozet Residents Start Off Christmas Day with Annual Run

Families came out for the annual Jingle Jog

People in Crozet started their Christmas morning off by hitting the pavement.

Dozens of runners, walkers, joggers, and bikers came together for the annual Jingle Jog 5K at Old Trail.

The event was not timed and had no registration fee.

Organizers wanted it to be a family friendly event for people to come out and work off some of those extra calories put on during the holidays.

“So a couple of us business owners in the community decided, ‘hey let’s just host a group exercise, the Jingle Jog,’” says John Anderson, co-owner or Crozet Running. “We encourage kids with bikes and scooters and dogs, and whatever you want to bring out, it's just a time to get outside with your neighbors and family.”

Although the event was free, participants were encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.