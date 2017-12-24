Salvation Army Hosts Breakfast for Those Spending Holidays Alone

A Charlottesville group with a mission to help the less fortunate invited any community member who needed somewhere to celebrate Christmas to a special holiday breakfast on Sunday, December 24.

More than 50 people attended the Salvation Army Christmas Eve breakfast buffet.

In addition to the meal, guests got a visit from Santa, listened to live music, and walked out the door with presents that were donated by the community.

“There are some toys for kids, and there’s some blankets and some other objects," says James Shiels, the commanding officer at Charlottesville's Salvation Army. "We also have provided by one of the local golf courses in town, in the area, we have some coats and winter clothing to give away to folks who are in need."

Organizers say hosting people who might not have anywhere else to spend the holiday is like having them as an extended part of their own family.