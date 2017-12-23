Sons of Bill Performs Benefit Concert at The Jefferson

The music of the Charlottesville band Sons of Bill filled The Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall on Saturday, December 23, for a benefit concert.

Every year at Christmastime, the band performs a special concert to raise money for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at Christ Church, which provides groceries at no cost to low-income families.

“We want people to come out and have a great time, and also we wanna feel like we can do something good,” says Danny Shea, who works at The Jefferson. “So it's something that we are cognizant of year-round, but particularly around the holidays like everybody else."

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Loaves and Fishes program.