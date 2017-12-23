Orange County Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Orange County Fire Chief John Harkness will retire at the end of the year.

The county announced the chief's retirement on December 21.

Harkness served with the Richmond Fire Department for 32 years before joining Orange County as emergency management coordinator in 2007.

He became fire and emergency medical service chief in 2012.

The county credits Harkness with developing a sustainable capital plan to purchase new equipment and with raising awareness of cancer risks for firefighters.