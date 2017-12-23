Community Members Hand Out Gifts to Families in Need

Community Members Hand Out Gifts to Families in NeedPosted: Updated:
People handed out gifts at Tonsler Park on Dec. 23
The organizers wanted to give back to the community
Organizers hope this will become an annual event
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
