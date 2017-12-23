Community Members Hand Out Gifts to Families in Need

Business owners and community members in Charlottesville came together on Saturday, December 23, to help put presents under the tree for families in need this holiday season.

The group gave away toys and clothing to people of all ages at Tonsler Park in Charlottesville.

Organizers say this offers an opportunity to give back to the community that helped them while they were growing up.

They're hoping this will become an annual toy giveaway.

“We're just out here just trying to make our community a decent place to live, and we did that,” says Robert Gray, a co-organizer of the event. “Like he said, we set out to serve at least 50 families and we did that through monetary donations and toys, and we just reciprocated the love. We used the gifts that we got to put back into the community.”

Organizers say any gifts that are not picked up by Saturday evening will be dropped off to families to make sure they have a merry Christmas.