People Pack into Stores for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Many consider wine to be a good holiday gift

The rush is on to finish holiday shopping before Christmas on Monday.

Despite the rain on Saturday, December 23, plenty of people were out at Barracks Road Shopping Center on the hunt for the perfect gift for that special someone.

With just two days left, it seems like everyone is doing last-minute shopping in Charlottesville.

People packed into the Virginia Shop looking for locally made gifts to take to out-of-town family members.

Some popular items include wine, food, and ornaments.

One shopper on Saturday was looking for the perfect gift for her mother.

“I think my favorite part is thinking about what I wanna get people, or what type of something I want for them, and then kind of scouting it out,” says Lillian McVey, who was out shopping. “I'm happy to browse around stores forever - that doesn't bother me at all. So, I kind of like the hunting for the perfect, perfect thing for each person."

McVey did end up finding the perfect present for her mother.

The Virginia Shop will open early on Sunday, December 24, at 9:30 a.m. for people who still haven’t finished their shopping.

The stores at Barracks Road and at the Shops at Stonefield all have different hours for the holidays.

Fashion Square Mall is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but check with individual stores for their specific hours.