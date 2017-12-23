Quantcast

CASPCA Discounts Adoption Fees for Holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is discounting adoption fees this holiday season in hopes of encouraging more families to bring home a new furry friend.

The shelter says it has more than 100 cats, 30 kittens, and close to 40 dogs ready to be adopted.

During this special, which is expected to run through the end of the year, adoption fees for all animals will be $25. Typically, the cost to adopt a cat or a dog is closer to $100.

“We are hoping and encouraging everybody to bring joy to their world this holiday season by adopting a homeless animal,” says Chelsea Mitchell of the CASPCA. “All adoption fees for our animals are $25, so that's a really great deal. We have over 190 animals in our care.”

The shelter is also looking for foster families to temporarily care for dogs and cats in hopes of helping the animals eventually find a forever home.

