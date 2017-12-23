CASPCA Discounts Adoption Fees for Holidays

CASPCA Discounts Adoption Fees for HolidaysPosted: Updated:
The CASPCA has over 100 cats looking for a home
The shelter is home to nearly 40 dogs
The CASPCA is also looking for foster families
There will be discounted adoption fees until the end of the year
Reported by Pete DeLuca
