Harrisonburg Announces Holiday Schedule for City Services

City of Harrisonburg Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – City offices will be closed on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Refuse and recycling that is regularly collected on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 will be collected on Wednesday, December 27. Bulk and yard debris for Wednesday, December 27 should be held until the next collection date of January 10.

Additional information on the city’s holiday refuse collection schedule can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/trash.

Transportation

There will be no transit service on Monday, December 25.

Parks and Recreation

All administrative facilities, the Community Activities Center, Simms Education Center, Price Rotary Senior Center, and Westover Pool will be closed December 24 through December 26. Heritage Oaks Golf Course will be closed on Monday, December 25.

For more information on the holiday schedules, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/city-holidays.

